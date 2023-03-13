Brazil farmers harvest 53% of soybean-planted area, AgRural says

Adds information on planting of Brazil's second corn

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 53% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 64% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural.

In Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, the first harvested areas confirm crop failure due to a severe drought, with yields up to 60% lower than initially expected, according to the consultancy.

Soy harvesting delays have pushed back planting of Brazil's second corn, the data showed.

According to AgRural, 81% of the estimated area for the Center-South of Brazil has so far been planted with second corn, against 70% last week and 94% a year ago.

Brazil's second corn is sowed after soy is reaped in the same areas, and represents around 75% of national production in a given year.

Second corn sowing work is virtually finished in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest farm state, and has made progress in other states in recent days.

But there is still a significant delay in some areas, especially in Mato Grosso do Sul, AgRural said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

