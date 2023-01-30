Brazil farmers harvest 5% of soybean planted area, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 5% of the planted soybean area in the 2022/23 cycle through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said in a statement on Monday, up 3 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 10% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 152.9 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.