US Markets

Brazil farmers harvest 5% of soybean planted area, AgRural says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 30, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 5% of the planted soybean area in the 2022/23 cycle through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said in a statement on Monday, up 3 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 10% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 152.9 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.