Brazil farmers harvest 47% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 47% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by the end of last Thursday, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 11 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 62% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, the consultancy's statement said.

Second corn represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn output in a given year. AgRural expects the 2023 crop to reach 102.9 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

