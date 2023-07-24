News & Insights

Brazil farmers harvest 47% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

July 24, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 47% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by the end of last Thursday, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 11 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 62% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, the consultancy's statement said.

Second corn represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn output in a given year. AgRural expects the 2023 crop to reach 102.9 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
