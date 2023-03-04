US Markets

Brazil farmers harvest 43% of soybean-planted area, AgRural says

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

March 04, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 43% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 as of this week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Saturday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week but with rains still slowing work in the fields.

AgRural said in a statement that persistent rainfall in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul avoided a steeper progress, keeping the overall pace of harvest delayed.

In Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states showers took a break this week but cumulative soil moisture slowed fieldwork, also resulting in a delay when compared with the same period last year, the consultancy added.

AgRural also said Brazil's second corn planting, which represents about 75% of the country's overall corn output in a given year and is cultivated in the same areas as soybeans, had "good progress" in the week.

According to the consultancy, 70% of the expected second corn area has been planted in the center-south region, up from 55% a week earlier but still below the 80% of a year ago as sowing in Mato Grosso do Sul remains delayed.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

