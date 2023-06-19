Brazil farmers harvest 4.7% of 2023 second corn crop, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested through last Thursday 4.7% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 11.4% of the Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, AgRural said in a statement, noting fieldwork remains concentrated in top grain producing state Mato Grosso.

