Brazil farmers harvest 33% of soybean-planted area, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 33% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up eight percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 43% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 150.9 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

