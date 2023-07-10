Brazil farmers harvest 27% of 2023 second corn crop - AgRural

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested through last Thursday 27% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 41% of the Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, the consultancy said in a statement.

AgRural last week increased its forecast for Brazil's second corn by 5 million metric tons to 102.9 million metric tons citing favorable weather. Second corn represents about 75% of the country's national corn output in a given year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

