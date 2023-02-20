US Markets

Brazil farmers harvest 25% of soybean-planted area, AgRural says

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

February 20, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 25% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, as fieldwork advances quickly in top grain producing state Mato Grosso.

Harvesting was up eight percentage points from the previous week. At the same time last year, 33% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 150.9 million tonnes this season.

