Brazil farmers harvest 17% of soybean planted area, AgRural says

Adds details, info on second corn planting

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 17% of the planted soybean area in the 2022/23 cycle through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up eight percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 24% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 152.9 million tonnes this season, according to a January estimate.

AgRural said in a statement that top grain producing state Mato Grosso boosted overall fieldwork in the last week, helped by larger periods of sunshine in-between rainfall.

The consultancy added that soybean yields in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul kept falling due to heat and irregular rains, but that in other states the expectation was for "very good yields".

AgRural also noted that Brazil's second corn planting remained below year-ago levels, although most farmers still have time to catch up by late February or mid-March. Main concerns are in the stated of Parana, it said, where sowing will likely not happen within the ideal window.

According to AgRural, 25% of the expected second corn area had been planted in the center-south region as of Thursday, up from 12% a week earlier but below the 42% seen a year ago.

The second corn crop, which represents about 75% of Brazil's overall corn output in a given year, is cultivated in the same areas as soybeans.

