Brazil farmers harvest 17% of soybean planted area, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 17% of the planted soybean area in 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up eight percentage points from the previous week boosted by top grain producing state Mato Grosso.

At the same time last year, 24% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural, which expects the local crop to reach 152.9 million tonnes this season, according to a January estimate.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

