Brazil farmers face soy seed shortage as El Nino spurs replanting

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy farmers, some of whom were forced to replant their beans due to adverse weather at the onset of the season, are facing a dearth of seeds on the market as suppliers have run out of the main cultivars, Marino Colpo, chief executive of seed company Boa Safra Sementes SOJA3.SA, told Reuters in an interview.

A cultivar is a plant bred for certain desired traits.

Brazil's soy seed scarcity is the latest example of fallout from the El Nino weather pattern, which delayed soy planting in the world's largest supplier of the oilseed and compromised Brazil's 2024 second-corn prospects.

Second-corn is planted after soy in the same areas, and represents about 75% of national output in a given year.

El Nino made Brazil's center-west hotter and drier and the south much wetter, and its effects are being felt throughout the supply chain.

One fertilizer analyst said crop nutrients demand for second corn planting had slowed compared with past seasons, as farmers are likely to cultivate less of it to limit climate risk.

Colpo named five soy cultivars from his company's own portfolio which "farmers cannot find anymore."

In some regions, growers are still planting soy, an uncommon situation for December. This depleted the market's seed stocks and is causing concern, Colpo said.

"The most sought after products are no longer available," Colpo said of the search for soy seeds, which are virtually all genetically modified. "Some less demanded ones can't be found either."

In Brazil's top grain state Mato Grosso, the newest areas planted for the first time about two years ago had the highest rate of replanting, around 15%, Colpo said, adding farmers there suffered the most from the drought.

Heavy rains in November also forced replanting in Parana, in the south, according to an analyst.

Farmers in Goias, Minas Gerais and north of Sao Paulo also required more seeds than usual for replanting, Colpo said. North and Northeast farms are replanting 10% to 15% of their areas, he estimated.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.