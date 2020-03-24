Brazil farm town Canarana bars shipments of farm goods, affecting global traders

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - The key Brazilian farm town of Canarana has issued a decree aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus that could disrupt grain export logistics and the operations of global agriculture commodities traders, according to a municipal order.

The order dated March 22 bars shipping of grains out of the city in Mato Grosso state and comes as Mayor Fábio de Faria enforces a lockdown of all non-essential services to protect the population against the spread of the virus.

In a separate document seen by Reuters, Faria has proposed to grain traders like U.S.-based Cargill, France's Louis Dreyfus and China's Cofco a 10-day grace period to comply with the order.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Abiove, an association representing oilseeds crushers. Calls to Canarana city hall went unanswered.

A local farmer told Reuters on Tuesday that warehouses in the area were receiving grains normally despite the order. He asked for anonymity because talks with the mayor regarding the decree will take place with a local farm lobby on Wednesday.

The farmer said if shipments stop, the local farm lobby may resort to the courts.

Farmers are worried because they sold grain on the futures market that needs to be moved from the farms and stored by the trading firms ahead of shipment to export markets.

"We can't just leave ships waiting," the farmer said.

