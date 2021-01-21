Brazil faces 'fragile' balance between more fiscal support, tightening -ex-cenbank chief Fraga

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil faces a delicate balance this year between cutting its record budget deficit to soothe financial markets and keeping the spending taps open to support the economy, former central bank chief Arminio Fraga said on Thursday.

Brazil chalked up a record budget deficit last year as it spent heavily to mitigate the pandemic-fueled recession, boosting the public debt to all-time highs, spooking investors and weighing heavily on the exchange rate and interest rate markets.

"There is a fragile balance between the need for more fiscal support... and market pressure to tighten," Fraga said in an online discussion with credit ratings agency Fitch.

"The fiscal outlook is very worrying... and makes it difficult to have a completely positive outlook," he said.

Brazil's government last year spent over 300 billion reais ($56 billion), or around 4% of gross domestic product, on direct income transfers to Brazil's poor, a literal lifeline to tens of millions of people. The program ended on Dec. 31.

Fraga questioned the wisdom of ending the program so abruptly, especially in light of the deteriorating public health situation, a second wave of the pandemic and the economy's current softness.

Uncertainty surrounding the speed and depth of the nationwide vaccination program that tentatively got underway this week is clouding the economic outlook, Fraga said, adding that the economic and public health recoveries are intertwined.

But he noted that the government's room for maneuver on spending is extremely limited, and that investors are rightly worried about the fiscal outlook. Brazil's debt profile will continue to shorten as investors shun longer-term debt, a "difficult and risky" position to be in, he said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.