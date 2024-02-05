News & Insights

Brazil faces 18% drop in FDI in 2023

February 05, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a 18% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023, despite efforts by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to position the country as a strong candidate for attracting green investment flows.

According to central bank data on Monday, FDI for the past year, the first under the administration of the leftist president, reached $61 billion, down from $74.6 billion in 2022.

This drop followed FDI net outflows of $389 million in December, contrasting with the net inflow of $5.85 billion projected by economists in a Reuters poll.

In October, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced that Brazil was preparing to introduce currency hedging instruments to attract more long-term investments from abroad.

Despite the decline, the FDI for the year was more than sufficient to cover the country's current account deficit of $28.6 billion, equivalent to just 1.32% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), achieved amid a record trade balance.

This marked the lowest current account deficit as a percentage of GDP since the 1.23% seen in 2017.

In December alone, the current account deficit was $5.8 billion, below the $7.4 billion deficit expected in a Reuters poll.

