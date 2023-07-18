Brazil eyes taxes on shareholder payouts, closed-end funds to balance 2024 budget -sources

By Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is considering changes to the taxation of closed-end funds and shareholder payouts in order to shore up revenue in next year's budget, according to three senior economic officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

The government signaled on Tuesday that it would propose a comprehensive income tax reform only after the Senate has passed a consumption tax reform that cleared the lower house of Congress this month.

However, the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the Finance Ministry now aims to break off key revenue-raising measures for early passage in order to bring Brazil's primary budget deficit in 2024 to zero.

The measures include a new model for taxing closed-end funds, changes to a federal income tax (CSLL) on state tax benefits and the end of "interest on equity" (JCP) payments allowing companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate tax obligations.

The government sees those measures as crucial to raising revenue and complying with new fiscal rules in next year's budget, which must be sent to lawmakers by the end of August.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

