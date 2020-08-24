Brazil extends job retention scheme, delays wider economic package

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday extended a program allowing companies to reduce workers' salaries and hours, or temporarily suspend contracts, while a government official told Reuters a broader package of economy-supporting measures would be delayed.

Bolsonaro's decree will extend the labor market program announced in April, designed to preserve as many jobs as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, for an extra 60 days, bringing it to 180 days.

In a statement, the government said uncertainties surrounding the public health situation and social isolation measures meant that the extension was needed to help many companies survive and preserve jobs.

The Economy Ministry said last week that more than 16 million workers and 1.4 million employers have been involved in the program so far and less than half of the program's 51.6 billion reais ($9.2 billion) budget had been spent.

Earlier on Monday, Ricardo Barros, head of the government in the lower house, told Reuters that the government would delay the unveiling of a series of measures aimed at supporting the economy originally planned for Tuesday.

Barros said a new date for the package could come later in the day following a meeting between Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

The package of measures, which will likely include expanding the "Bolsa Familia" cash welfare program into a new program called "Renda Brasil" and payroll tax cuts, was dubbed the "big bang" in some parts of the local media.

According to a source on the economic team, the package was ready from a technical point of view but the announcement date, the model and which proposals would be unveiled were still being discussed at the upper echelons of the administration and with government leaders in congress.

The package may also include labor market reforms and a measure that combines a proposed constitutional amendment on spending cap triggers with aspects of the "federative pact" framework governing the flow of funding between central and local governments.

Brazil's economy is expected to post its biggest ever annual decline his year, with the latest forecast in a weekly central bank survey of economists pointing to a 5.5% contraction.

