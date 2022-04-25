Brazil extends credit program for small, medium-sized firms

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has renewed until the end of 2023 a program in which it guarantees part of credit operations for small and medium-sized companies, aiming to boost the economy by recycling efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The government included individual micro-entrepreneurs among the targets of the measure, which was announced in an executive order published on Monday.

The extension must be approved by Congress.

With the government's guarantee, credit operations are cheaper at a time when financing is becoming more expensive amid an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank to fight double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

Officials from the Economy Ministry had already finalized the draft of the measure in early March, estimating that banks would grant up to 100 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in loans, with the Treasury guaranteeing around 20 billion reais through funds that were structured during the pandemic.

In an official presentation, however, the government estimated that new loans under this measure will reach about 21 billion reais.

As it foresees the use of resources that are already funded, there will be no new money injected by the government, which spent massively in 2020 as the economy suffered a severe blow from the pandemic.

Daniella Marques, secretary of productivity and competitiveness at the Economy Ministry, pointed out that the Senate should soon vote on a bill on the release of more credit under conditions made easier for micro and small businesses.

That would represent up to 64 billion reais to be additionally loaned by banks, she added.

According to Adolfo Sachsida, a senior strategic advisor at the Economy Ministry, the government was also being conservative in its official projections.

($1 = 4.8206 reais)

