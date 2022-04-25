Brazil extends credit program for small, medium-sized firms

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has renewed until the end of 2023 a program in which it guarantees part of credit operations for small and medium-sized companies, aiming to boost the economy by recycling efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The government included individual micro-entrepreneurs among the targets of the measure, which was announced in an executive order published on Monday.

The extension must be approved by Congress.

With the government's guarantee, credit operations are cheaper at a time when financing is becoming more expensive amid an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank to fight double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

Officials from the Economy Ministry had already finalized the draft of the measure in early March, estimating that banks would grant up to 100 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in loans, with the Treasury guaranteeing around 20 billion reais through funds that were structured during the pandemic.

As the measure foresees the use of resources that are already funded, there will be no new money injected by the government, which spent massively in 2020 as the economy suffered a severe blow from the pandemic.

($1 = 4.8206 reais)

