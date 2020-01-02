Brazil exports record amounts of oil, cotton and pork in December

Brazil exported record monthly volumes of oil, cotton and pork in December, as the country ramps up oil production and Chinese demand for meat boosts Brazilian animal protein industry, official data showed on Thursday.
