Brazil expects 5G auction for next month- minister

BRASILIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday the government expects the spectrum auction for 5G networks to happen next month.

He said Brazil's audit court TCU has already reviewed most of the auction rules. A Brazilian government delegation is going to the U.S. next week to discuss private 5G networks with the U.S. government. Brazilian ministers also plan to meet investors, investment banks and companies including Motorola Solutions MSI.N, IBM IBM.N and AT&T Inc. T.N.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.