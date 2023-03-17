Brazil expected to raise biodiesel mandate to 12% in 2023, says sources

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) is expected to raise on Friday the country's mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel, possibly to 12% starting in April, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The decision meets requests from biodiesel producers, after the biofuel blend in diesel was held at 10% throughout 2022.

Biodiesel was introduced compulsorily into the Brazilian fuel matrix in 2008. Since then, the mixture of biodiesel in highway diesel has gradually increased from 2% to 13% in 2021.

The measure is expected to favor mainly the soy industry, since about 65% of the total biodiesel was produced with soy oil in 2022.

Discontent is likely to arise from sectors linked to road transport, automakers and the fuel sector, which have criticized biodiesel, arguing that a higher mix could cause problems for engines.

According to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the council is also expected to decide for a gradual increase in the mixture over the next few years, with the level rising to 13% in 2024, 14% in 2025 and 15% in 2026.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

