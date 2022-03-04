Brazil exits recession with 0.5% GDP growth in fourth quarter

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, exiting a mild recession, data showed on Friday, although the timid pace of recovery underscored challenges for economic activity this year.

The 0.5% increase from the previous quarter reported by official statistics agency IBGE was higher than the 0.1% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The 1.6% expansion over the fourth quarter of 2020 was also larger than the 1.1% rise projected in the survey.

As a result, Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.6% in 2021, rebounding from a record contraction in 2020, as vaccinations helped to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government spending helped to boost activity.

While full-year growth was lower than the Economy Ministry's official forecast of 5.1%, it was a sharp rebound from the 3.9% drop in 2021, when the pandemic took a heavy toll on Latin America's largest economy.

However, double-digit inflation has led Brazil's central bank to raise interest rates aggressively, threatening to choke off the recovery ahead of an October election when President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to seek a second term.

The fourth-quarter growth was led by agriculture, up 5.8%, while the services sector grew 0.5% and industry contracted 1.2%, said IBGE. The positive overall performance compared to the previous three months came after declines of 0.1% in the third quarter and 0.3% in the second quarter.

In the year, the services sector climbed 4.7% and industry posted a 4.5% growth, while agriculture fell 0.2%, affected by prolonged drought and frost.

Statistics agency IBGE said economic activity is still 2.8% below its peak in 2014.

