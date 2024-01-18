News & Insights

Brazil exchange operator B3 sees more than 100 IPOs in the works, says CEO

January 18, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial-exchange operator B3 B3SA3.SA sees more than 100 companies preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country, but with only "some" of them happening this year, the firm's CEO, Gilson Finkelsztain, told journalists on Thursday.

He said IPOs should take place mostly in the second half of the year, and from companies in more "mature" sectors.

Finkelsztain added the volume of share offerings tends to be higher from firms already listed.

US Markets
Reuters
