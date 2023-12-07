News & Insights

Brazil exchange operator B3 sees 2024 capex in line with 2023

December 07, 2023 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's financial exchange operator B3 B3SA3.SA said on Thursday it expects 2024 capex to be between 200 million and 280 million reais ($41 million to $57 million), from an expected 200 million to 290 million reais this year.

The company forecast adjusted expenses between 2.14 billion and 2.32 billion reais next year, compared with an outlook of 2.07 billion to 2.24 billion reais for 2023.

B3 also said it expects its financial leverage to end 2024 at two times its gross debt/recurring Ebitda, from an expected 2.3 times this year.

In a separate filing on Thursday, B3 announced a repurchase program of up to 230 million shares starting on March 2024 over 12 months.

($1 = 4.9115 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

