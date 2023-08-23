News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized for routine exams after 2018 stabbing

Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

August 23, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Brazil newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with confirmation from spokesman

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday for routine examinations, his spokesman said.

The tests will examine Bolsonaro's digestive system and intestinal tract, spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media network X, after a stabbing in 2018 required the then-presidential candidate to undergo a series of surgeries.

The hospital where Bolsonaro is staying, the Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Angus MacSwan)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.