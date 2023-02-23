Brazil ethanol use forecast to rise by 5.4% in 2023

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A bigger Brazilian sugarcane crop is forecast to mean more hydrous ethanol is used to fill cars this year than in 2022, broker and analyst StoneX SNEX.O said on Thursday.

A StoneX report estimated Brazil's use of the biofuel, which is an alternative to gasoline at the pumps in the South American country, to grow 5.4% from 2022 to 16.4 billion liters.

Most cars in Brazil are adapted to run on either fuel and drivers usually opt for the cheaper one.

Hydrous ethanol differs from anhydrous ethanol, which is widely produced in the United States and blended with gasoline.

"The increase in hydrous ethanol use should happen as the 2023/24 sugarcane crop gets under way, with higher yields and larger offer of the biofuel", StoneX said.

The broker expects Brazil's center-south region to produce 588.2 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2023/24, 5.5% more than in the previous season.

Mills, however, are widely expected to prioritize sugar production at the expense of ethanol in the new crop, as they did in the previous season, since the sweetener currently gives then better financial returns.SBc1

StoneX said that if federal taxes are reinstated to fuels in Brazil, which is expected to happen in March, then hydrous ethanol demand could get an extra boost.

Brazil's government has yet to confirm that tax change.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alexander Smith)

