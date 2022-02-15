Brazil ethanol sales fall 32% in January, says industry group

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Producers of ethanol in Brazil sold 32% less of the fuel in January compared to the same month a year earlier, industry group Unica said in a report on Tuesday, after high prices dented demand.

Total sales in January were 1.76 billion liters, considering both local and export markets, the smallest volume since at least April 2021 when the country was locked down to try to contain the pandemic, which led to reduced fuel demand.

Sales of hydrous ethanol, the type that competes with gasoline for car owners' preference at the pumps, fell 44% to 918 million liters.

Gasoline has for months been the cheapest choice for car owners, despite increases in international oil prices.

Brazilian mills, chasing higher returns, used sugarcane to produce sugar rather than ethanol, leading to reduced supplies of the biofuel and higher prices.

Unica said another factor in the reduced ethanol demand was generally high fuel prices that have made drivers limit their journeys.

Unica did not report any sugarcane crushing or sugar production in January as the world's largest cane producer is in the between-crops period.

The new Brazilian crop will start to be harvested around end-March/early-April and should be larger than the previous following better weather.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.