Brazil ETF (EWZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF EWZ is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 30.1% from its 52-week low of $36.65/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

EWZ in Focus

The underlying MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the BM&FBOVESPA. It is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. The fund charges 60 bps in fees (see all Latin American Equity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The Brazilian economy has been growing better than expected. The third-quarter’s GDP data marked the strongest growth rate since the first quarter of 2018.The country’s central bank also beefed up its 2020 economic growth forecast on expectations of solid reforms. S&P Global Ratings are talked to be boosting Brazil's sovereign rating “if a cut in its deficit as a percentage of GDP is confirmed.” All these positive new flows explain the latest high in the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it has a positive weighted alpha of 26.10, which gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.