Brazil environment minister Silva to create new climate post by March

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 04, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's environment and climate change minister, Marina Silva, said on Wednesday she intends to create a post that will act as an authority for climate change within her ministry by March.

At an event to officially take office, Silva announced that a special secretary to fight deforestation would also be created, as well as a climate change council that will be led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva himself.

