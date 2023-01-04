Brazil environment minister Silva to create new climate post by March

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's environment and climate change minister, Marina Silva, said on Wednesday she intends to create a post that will act as an authority for climate change within her ministry by March.

At an event to officially take office, Silva announced that a special secretary to fight deforestation would also be created, as well as a climate change council that will be led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva himself.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.