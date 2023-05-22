Brazil environment agency unlikely to change decision on Petrobras oil project in Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The president of Brazilian environmental agency Ibama said Monday that the agency is unlikely to change its opinion on a request made by Petrobras PETR4.SA to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon near Amapa state.

"Petrobras can resubmit the request, but most likely the technical team will not change its opinion without changes to the project," Rodrigo Agostinho said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

