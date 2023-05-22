News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil environment agency unlikely to change decision on Petrobras oil project in Amazon

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

May 22, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The president of Brazilian environmental agency Ibama said Monday that the agency is unlikely to change its opinion on a request made by Petrobras PETR4.SA to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon near Amapa state.

"Petrobras can resubmit the request, but most likely the technical team will not change its opinion without changes to the project," Rodrigo Agostinho said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.