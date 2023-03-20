US Markets

Brazil environment agency frustrates Petrobras plan to drill at the mouth of the Amazon

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 20, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu and Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Marta Nogueira

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama has asked oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA for additional information on its plan to drill at the mouth of the Amazon river before authorizing a long-awaited emergency test, the agency's president Rodrigo Agostinho told Reuters.

The request frustrated the hopes of Petrobras to start the drilling test soon, as early as this week, a source close to the company said on Monday.

The mouth of the Amazon is seen by Petrobras as the newest and most important frontier for oil exploration in Brazil and the company planned the test to assess how prepared it is to act in the event of a major spill there.

