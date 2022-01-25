Brazil energy ministry names admiral as director-general of Itaipu dam

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry on Tuesday said Admiral Anatalício Risden Junior had been named Brazilian director general of the giant Itaipu hydroelectric plant on the country's border with Paraguay.

The admiral was already executive financial director of the binational, the ministry said in a statement.

The nomination came after the current Brazilian director general of Itaipu, General João Francisco Ferreira, submitted his resignation earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

