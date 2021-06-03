US Markets

Brazil energy group Raizen officially files for IPO

Brazilian energy company Raizen has officially registered for an initial public offering with Brazilian securities regulator CVM, it said in a Thursday filing, after days of hinting that such a move was imminent.

Earlier in the week, Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and local energy group Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, said it planned to formally file for a public offering in "the next days."

The company, the fourth largest in Brazil by revenue, is the largest sugar producer in the world and it operates a major gas station chain in Brazil and Argentina.

Its IPO is expected to raise up to 13 billion reais ($2.56 billion).

($1 = 5.08 reais)

