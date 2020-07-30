US Markets

Brazil energy firm Omega buys wind energy assets from Eletrobras

Jake Spring Reuters
Luciano Costa Reuters
BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Geracao SA OMGE3.SA agreed to buy wind energy assets from Brazil's Eletrobras ELET6.SA for 1.5 billion reais ($290.98 million), the two companies said in securities filings on Thursday.

Omega will buy Eletrobras' 78% stake in Santo Vitoria do Palmar complex and its 99.9% stakes the wind power assets Hermenegildo 1, 2, 3 and Chui.

($1 = 5.1550 reais)

