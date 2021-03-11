US Markets

Brazil energy firm Eneva posts record profit in fourth quarter

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Brazilian energy company Eneva SA reported a net profit of 686.5 million reais ($121 million) in the fourth quarter of last year, lifting 2020 net profit to 1 billion reais, the firm said in a securities filing.

BRASILIA, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA

Both were record quarterly and annual profits, up 87.9% and 67.7%, respectively, over the same periods a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the October-December quarter rose 16.3% to 614.7 million reais, and were up 8.2% over the year to 1.62 billion reais, it said in the filing late on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.67 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair)

