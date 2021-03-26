Brazil energy firm CEMIG mulls selling Taesa stake

US Markets

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CMIG4.SA, known as CEMIG, said on Friday it is evaluating a move to sell its stake in electricity transmission company Taesa TAEE11.SA, where it is one of the controlling shareholders.

It is "in the process of identification and evaluation by the company's management, with the assistance of specialized advisors, of the alternatives available for carrying out the divestment," the company said in a statement late on Friday.

The model and structure of the potential divestment will be submitted for consideration by the board of directors when they are finalized, CEMIG said, without projecting when this could happen.

