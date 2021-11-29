US Markets

Brazil energy council keeps biofuel requirement at 10% for 2022

Roberto Samora Reuters
Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) has decided to maintain the minimum biofuel content level in diesel at 10% for all of 2022, it said in a statement on Monday.

In September, the CNPE cut the minimum biofuel content requirement to 10% from 13% previously, citing rising soy prices.

