Brazil energy council keeps biofuel requirement at 10% for 2022

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) has decided to maintain the minimum biofuel content level in diesel at 10% for all of 2022, it said in a statement on Monday.

In September, the CNPE cut the minimum biofuel content requirement to 10% from 13% previously, citing rising soy prices.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gram Slattery)

