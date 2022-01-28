Brazil energy company Eneva says talks to acquire Urucu cluster from Petrobras failed

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA said on Friday it has unsuccessfully ended negotiations with oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA to acquire Urucu cluster, in the northern region of the country.

According to Eneva's securities filing, the parties chose to end the negotiations, which started in February 2021, without penalties for either.

The company said it will continue to employ efforts to expand its operations in the northern region of the Brazil.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

