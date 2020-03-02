US Markets

Brazil energy company Eneva proposes to merge with rival Aes Tiete

Luciano Costa Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil energy company Aes Tiete TIET11.SA said on Monday that it had received a merger proposal from energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA, which is willing to pay a 13.3% premium to buy out Aes Tiete shareholders.

Aes Tiete said in a securities filing disclosing the proposal that it has yet to decide whether it will accept it. The merger would also require regulatory scrutiny.

