Brazil education firm Vasta shares jump 16.3% in Nasdaq debut

July 31 (Reuters) - Vasta Platform's VSTA.O shares rose more than 16% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the unit of Brazilian for-profit education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA sold shares to investors in its $352.9 million initial public offering.

The stock opened at $22.10, compared with its IPO price of $19.00 per share.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandi in Sap Paulo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

