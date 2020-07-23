US Markets

Brazil education firm Cogna sets price range for U.S. IPO of subsidiary Vasta

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published

Brazil's for-profit education company Cogna Educacao SA said on Thursday it had set an estimated price range of $15.50-$17.50 for the U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Vasta Platform Limited.

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's for-profit education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA said on Thursday it had set an estimated price range of $15.50-$17.50 for the U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Vasta Platform Limited.

Vasta, which sells digital solutions for private schools, aims to issue 18,575,492 new shares in the IPO, according to a securities filing.

As part of listing requirements, Cogna said its subsidiary is expected to report a net revenue between 507.2 million and 515.6 million reais in the first half of 2020.

Vasta's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are seen at between 103.2 million and 111.5 million reais in the period, the company said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular