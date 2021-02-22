US Markets

Brazil education company Cogna agrees to asset swap with rival Eleva

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA said on Monday that it had agreed to an asset swap with private rival Eleva SA.

Recasts with deal announcement

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA said on Monday that it had agreed to an asset swap with private rival Eleva SA.

In a securities filing, Cogna said it will acquire learning systems assets from Eleva for 580 million reais ($106.11 million). Eleva will in turn buy K-12 schools from Cogna for 964 million reais.

The difference will be paid to Cogna in cash and bonds, which are convertible into Eleva shares if the company concludes an IPO.

($1 = 5.4659 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More