Brazil education company Cogna agrees to asset swap with rival Eleva
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA said on Monday that it had agreed to an asset swap with private rival Eleva SA.
In a securities filing, Cogna said it will acquire learning systems assets from Eleva for 580 million reais ($106.11 million). Eleva will in turn buy K-12 schools from Cogna for 964 million reais.
The difference will be paid to Cogna in cash and bonds, which are convertible into Eleva shares if the company concludes an IPO.
($1 = 5.4659 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)
