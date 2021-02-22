Brazil education company Cogna agrees to asset swap with rival Eleva

Recasts with deal announcement

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA said on Monday that it had agreed to an asset swap with private rival Eleva SA.

In a securities filing, Cogna said it will acquire learning systems assets from Eleva for 580 million reais ($106.11 million). Eleva will in turn buy K-12 schools from Cogna for 964 million reais.

The difference will be paid to Cogna in cash and bonds, which are convertible into Eleva shares if the company concludes an IPO.

($1 = 5.4659 reais)

