Brazil education co Uniasselvi hires banks for U.S. IPO - source

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Uniasselvi has hired investment banks to manage an initial public offering in the United States, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company, which is seeking a valuation above $1 billion, has hired the investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to manage the offering.

Uniasselvi had no immediate comment.

It will join other two Brazilian education groups with U.S. listings, Arco Platform Ltd ARCE.O and Afya Ltd AFYA.O.

Uniasselvi has among its partners private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc, Neuberger Berman LLC and Vinci Partners.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the hiring of the banks by Uniasselvi earlier on Thursday.

