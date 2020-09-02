US Markets

Brazil economy to grow by 4% or more next year - cenbank chief

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will grow next year by 4% or more, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, stressing that a return to fiscal discipline from the 'detour' of crisis-fighting spending was essential to securing a sustainable recovery and keeping inflation and interest rates low.

Speaking in an online interview with Bloomberg, Campos Neto also said currency market volatility is higher than it should be and that the central bank lacked the tools to tackle it, but said intervention is always an option and repeated that fiscal credibility is key to reducing it.

