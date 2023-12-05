News & Insights

Brazil economy surprises with 0.1% growth in third quarter

December 05, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy grew by 0.1% in the three months through September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a sharp slowdown from a strong first half of the year.

The seasonally adjusted growth of Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter beat the median forecast of a 0.2% contraction in a Reuters poll of economists. Compared to a year earlier, the economy's 2.0% growth was slightly more than the 1.9% rise economists had expected.

US Markets
