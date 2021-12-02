Brazil economy shrinks slightly in Q3, marking recession

US Markets

Brazil's economy contracted slightly in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, marking a recession in Latin America's largest economy.

The 0.1% decline in Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter was worse than the median forecast for 0.0% growth in a Reuters poll, and followed a downwardly revised 0.4% contraction in the second quarter.

