Brazil economy sheds 307,311 jobs in Dec, but 2019 best year since 2013 - Economy Ministry

Brazil's economy lost a net 307,311 jobs in December, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of jobs created last year to 644,079 - the best year for job growth in Latin America's largest economy since 2013.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.