Brazil economy sheds 307,311 jobs in Dec, but 2019 best year since 2013 - Economy Ministry

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's economy lost a net 307,311 jobs in December, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of jobs created last year to 644,079 - the best year for job growth in Latin America's largest economy since 2013.

