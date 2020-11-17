Brazil economy ministry raises 2020 GDP growth, inflation forecasts

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Tuesday raised its 2020 economic growth forecast to -4.5% from -4.7%, citing upward revisions to third quarter activity as the economy continues its 'V-shaped' recovery, which will improve the annual performance.

In its November 'Macrofiscal' bulletin, the ministry also raised its inflation forecast for this year to 3.1% from 1.8%, and next year's inflation outlook to 3.2% from 2.9%. Both would still be well below the central bank's official goals of 4.00% and 3.75%, respectively.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

