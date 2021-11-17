US Markets

Brazil economy ministry cuts 2021, 2022 GDP forecasts

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published

Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday cut its forecasts for GDP growth this and next year, while it raised its outlook for inflation, showing some economic deterioration on its radar.

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday cut its forecasts for GDP growth this and next year, while it raised its outlook for inflation, showing some economic deterioration on its radar.

GDP is likely to grow by 5.1% this year and 2.1% in 2022, down from 5.3% and 2.5%, respectively from a previous outlook, the government said. Inflation measured by the IPCA consumer price index is seen at 9.7% this year, from 7.9% previously, and 4.7% in 2022, from 3.75% before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Carolina Mandl, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular