Brazil economy minister tests negative for coronavirus
BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the ministry on Thursday.
Guedes had met with President Jair Bolsonaro soon before the right-wing leader announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the virus.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)
