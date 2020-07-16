Brazil economy minister tests negative for coronavirus

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the ministry on Thursday.

Guedes had met with President Jair Bolsonaro soon before the right-wing leader announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the virus.

