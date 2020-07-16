US Markets

Brazil economy minister tests negative for coronavirus

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the ministry on Thursday.

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the ministry on Thursday.

Guedes had met with President Jair Bolsonaro soon before the right-wing leader announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular